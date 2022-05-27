Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.30 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.
ZS stock traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
