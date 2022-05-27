Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Zscaler stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

