Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average is $252.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.