Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $405.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.45.

ZS traded up $16.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average is $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

