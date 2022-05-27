Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.52. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

