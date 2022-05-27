Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.
ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.
NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.
In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
