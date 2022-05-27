Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.