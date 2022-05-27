Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.52. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

