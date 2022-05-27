Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.
Shares of ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $141,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
