Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Cowen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $405.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.
ZS stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
