Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $252.52.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

