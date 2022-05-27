Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zymergen by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zymergen by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 606,588 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zymergen by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 1,068,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,171. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 1,962.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

