Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Raised to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 198.27% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.37 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 29.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

