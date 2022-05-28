$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Materialise posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Materialise has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

