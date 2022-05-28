$0.07 EPS Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $5.02 on Friday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 902,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.