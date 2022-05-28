$0.11 EPS Expected for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 97,284 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 91,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

