-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Endo International has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $7.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

