-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

CHRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

CHRA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

