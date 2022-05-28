-$0.18 EPS Expected for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qualigen Therapeutics’ earnings. Qualigen Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualigen Therapeutics.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLGN. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,858 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.