$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.21.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
