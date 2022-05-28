-$0.20 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 183,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

