-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONCT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 20,930,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,793. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.88.
About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
