-$0.25 EPS Expected for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share.

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.76. 856,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

