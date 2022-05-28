-$0.28 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CMP stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,457,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

