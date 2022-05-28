$0.29 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,251. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

