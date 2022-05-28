$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

