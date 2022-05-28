$0.43 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.95. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 377.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

VNOM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 395,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,116. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,436 shares of company stock valued at $19,509,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

