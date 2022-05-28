$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Macerich has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

