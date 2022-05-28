-$0.50 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after purchasing an additional 392,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,088. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.96. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

