-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RUBY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 580,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.84. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

