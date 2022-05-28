-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.44). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

