$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,293. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.