-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Quanterix stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

