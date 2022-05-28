$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.43. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 3,526,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $209,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

