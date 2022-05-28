$0.79 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.29 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

