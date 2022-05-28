$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $22,115,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $23,064,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

