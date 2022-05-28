$1.05 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $23,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,106. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

