$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,554. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

