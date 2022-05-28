$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mattel by 82.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Mattel by 140.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,867 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mattel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.