$1.20 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.93 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $3,635,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.