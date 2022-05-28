$1.20 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Banner reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Banner by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.