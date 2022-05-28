-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.93). Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 392,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

