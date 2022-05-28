$1.25 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

NYSE PG opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.28. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

