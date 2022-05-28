$1.26 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. 6,777,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

