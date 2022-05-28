$1.38 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after acquiring an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $58,322,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $24,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 341,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,408. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

