$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

