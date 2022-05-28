$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.75. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
