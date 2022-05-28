$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.34 on Friday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

