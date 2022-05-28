$1.73 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.81. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.88. 4,897,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,933. Visa has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

