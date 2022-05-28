$1.79 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.68. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,033. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

