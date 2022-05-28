$1.79 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.89. 203,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,033. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

